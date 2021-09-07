

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) reported lower adjusted operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2021, with adjusted operating profit margin reducing to 3.5% from 4.0%, last year. Full-year Group revenues were 4.0% lower than the prior year at constant currency. Looking forward, the Group continues to anticipate a weak first half year, especially when compared to strong first half last year, with profits therefore heavily weighted to the second half of the year.



Fiscal year reported profit before taxation from continuing operations was 11.3 million pounds compared to 11.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 7.8 pence compared to 3.7 pence.



Adjusted profit before taxation from continuing operations declined to 19.9 million pounds from 24.2 million pounds. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.7 pence compared to 9.5 pence.



Group revenues were 682.3 million pounds, compared to 706.2 million pounds, last year.



'Our balance sheet remains robust and we expect current market conditions to create opportunities for selected in-fill acquisitions at attractive valuations,' said Chris Smith, CEO.



The Board is not recommending a final dividend in 2021.



