

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased to the highest level in nearly two years in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.4 percent increase in July.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 2019, when it was 2.7 percent.



The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices for package holiday abroad and stays in holiday parks, the agency said.



Prices for foods rose 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.9 percent fall in July. Prices for holiday packages were 16.4 percent cheaper.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 2.7 percent in August from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



