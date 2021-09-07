Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kurschance: Wiederaufnahme in Stunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJN3 ISIN: CA09238B3083 Ticker-Symbol: 0JJ0 
Tradegate
07.09.21
09:27 Uhr
0,380 Euro
-0,006
-1,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3800,38409:32
0,3800,38409:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKHAWK GROWTH
BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKHAWK GROWTH CORP0,380-1,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.