The annual EU PVSEC conference started this morning, and the opening session saw renowned PV reliability expert Ulrike Jahn win the Becquerel Prize for her contribution to the development of PV technology.Ulrike Jahn, senior researcher at VDE Renewables, has been awarded the 2021 Becquerel Prize for her contributions in the field of photovoltaics. The award was presented in a virtual ceremony this morning, as part of the opening of the annual EU PVSEC conference, which is being held virtually this week. The Becquerel Prize - named for Alexandre Edmund Becquerel, who first discovered the photovoltaic ...

