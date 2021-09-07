DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY
DEALING DATE: 06/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.2682
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 115961
CODE: ANRJ
ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 121595 EQS News ID: 1231634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
