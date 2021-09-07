Course5 Intelligence Named as a Strong Performer Among Customer Analytics Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

Course5 recognized for bringing "a strong industry focus to customer analytics, with practices devoted to tech, CPG, retail, media, telecom, and life sciences"

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course5 Intelligence, a leading global analytics and AI company, has been named among 11 of the most significant Customer Analytics service providers and ranked as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q3 2021 report.

The report notes: "Course5 brings a strong industry focus to customer analytics, with practices devoted to tech, CPG, retail, media, telecom, and life sciences. The vendor also excels at insights delivery with its AI-powered augmented analytics platform Discovery, which proactively surfaces insights for business users. Next Best Step, a personalization accelerator that helps clients identify and deliver the next best experience, is another example of Course5's strong innovation capabilities… Enterprises looking to develop next-best-experience solutions for their customers should consider partnering with Course5."

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, "The most important insights we deliver for our clients are those that help them grow revenue, reduce costs and improve CX. We believe our customer focus, experience across analytical disciplines, and application of robust AI technologies set us apart from our competition."

Course5's customer analytics solutions blend satisfaction and behavior metrics to strengthen customer relationships. Their AI-based solutions span Experience and Journey Analytics, Retention and Risk Modeling, Segmentation, and Personalization.

Course5 has deep expertise in NLP and Text Analytics and uses advanced AI for cross-sell, upsell, and next-best-action. The company's Customer Analytics solutions are supported by a proprietary MLOps framework and a Unified Customer Data model that can be deployed in all major cloud environments.

About Course5 Intelligence

https://www.course5i.com/

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight.

Course5's clients include leading global technology companies, four of seven of the world's largest companies by market cap, six Life Sciences companies with over USD 20 billion revenue, and three of five of the world's largest CPG companies.

