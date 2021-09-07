

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer prices remained stable in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in August, same as in July.



The latest inflation was mainly due to higher prices of housing services.



'The electricity that reached homes was 38.8 percent and rent 13.5 percent more expensive,' Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Prices for petrol increased 15.7 percent and diesel prices rose 22.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in August, after a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de