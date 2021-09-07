AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 13 September 2021:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 5,233% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 851 636,16 Capital amount due: ZAR 360 000 000,00 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,433% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 275 754,52 Interest period: 11 June 2021 to 12 September 2021 Payment date: 13 September 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

7 September 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)