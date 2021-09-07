AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, September 7
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
(AECI)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 13 September 2021:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|5,233%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 4 851 636,16
|Capital amount due:
|ZAR 360 000 000,00
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|5,433%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 7 275 754,52
|Interest period:
|11 June 2021 to 12 September 2021
|Payment date:
|13 September 2021
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
7 September 2021
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de