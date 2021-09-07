Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.09.2021
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
07.09.21
08:06 Uhr
5,850 Euro
-0,050
-0,85 %
PR Newswire
07.09.2021 | 10:09
AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest and Capital Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, September 7

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

(AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 13 September 2021:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:5,233%
Interest amount due:ZAR 4 851 636,16
Capital amount due:ZAR 360 000 000,00
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:5,433%
Interest amount due:ZAR 7 275 754,52
Interest period:11 June 2021 to 12 September 2021
Payment date:13 September 2021
Date convention:Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

7 September 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2021 PR Newswire
