- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares gained 2.5% in morning trading after Carnegie raised its price target on the stock to DKK 433 from DKK 400.
- • Recommendation remains buy
- • The company has upside due to the recent positive updates on its RSV and Covid-19 vaccine research, Carnegie said
- • A potential partnership deal for the RSV vaccine may be announced in the first half of next year: Carnegie
- • Phase 3 trials on RSV and Covid-19 vaccine could take the stock above DKK 500, Carnegie said
