In order to keep the alcohol-free spirits alive, Reynald Vito Grattagliano founded the American Alcohol Free Spirits Association (AAFSA), a non-profit organization that will hold brands accountable for misguiding their audience by introducing alcohol free range which actually contains some alcohol. AAFSA'S memberships will provide multiple benefits to the people who will be associated with it in the future, including expertise, easily accessible information, committee structure, publications, and research data.

Talking about AAFSA's motive to bind together alcohol-free beverage producers, no matter large or small, and supply chain professionals that account for the majority of alcohol-free spirits production. The membership criteria of AAFSA is straightforward and stringent, while there are three levels of engagement along with unlimited perks.

With this PR, AAFSA wants to inform the membership applicants that have ever paid money to organizers of spirits competitors to buy awards, or have tried to display their brands on different websites in order to advertise their products, as best of the best, these activities will not be entertained by AAFSA and that their applications will be rejected.

Further, the growth rate of alcohol-free spirit manufacturers who boast that their drinks are 100% alcohol-free but most of their products contain a certain amount of alcohol that is alarming, and AAFSA is strictly against any such false advertisements. This simply means that the company is playing with people's emotions and trying to addict them with their products. AAFSA is all set to take strict measures by informing FDA about the same.

It is important for customers to educate themselves and make healthy choices, people quit drinking owing to health demerits, financial conditions or because of a variety of restrictions. Brands lying to people in order to build revenue is not something that AAFSA will support.

In a moment to awaken US customers and vendors, AAFSA wants them to seek proof from such brands about their products or visit the bottling plant to verify the alcohol percentage. The customers can sometimes be misguided with claims by the producers stating that they follow the distillation process to separate alcohol from the drinks, which is nearly impossible.

Distilling products is a process where the liquid made of two or more parts is bifurcated into smaller quantities of desired purity through fluctuations in heat levels. Technically speaking, this procedure alone cannot make a zero proof product.

With an aim to inform customers with the best quality alcohol-free products, AAFSA will help exporters from all over the world with the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registration and labeling to enter the US market without any hassle. This move will allow different brands to take a part in the rat race and will also be a stage for the customers to explore various products from all around the globe for a never-ending experience.

American Alcohol-Free Spirits Association of the United States is the national trade association representing producers and marketers of alcohol-free spirits sold in the United States. Governed by the council of several members that consists of chief executives and other senior figures from organizations of all sizes hence reflecting everyone's interest.

