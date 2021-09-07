Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 August to 03 September 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/08/2021 FR0010313833 9784 108,0668 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/08/2021 FR0010313833 1324 107,9057 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/08/2021 FR0010313833 977 107,9076 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/08/2021 FR0010313833 1332 107,9129 AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/09/2021 FR0010313833 15028 111,8059 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/09/2021 FR0010313833 2972 111,7363 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/09/2021 FR0010313833 1000 111,7206 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/09/2021 FR0010313833 1 000 111,7245 AQEU TOTAL 33 417 110,2763

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005380/en/

Contacts:

Arkema