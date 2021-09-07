

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate decreased marginally in August, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 2.9 percent in August from 3.0 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in August from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



The number of registered unemployed declined to 126,355 in August from 128,279 in the preceding month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 2.6 percent in August from 2.3 percent in the prior month.



