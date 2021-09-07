

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit narrowed in July, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 460 million in July from EUR 467 million in the same month last year. In June, the trade deficit was EUR 255 million.



Exports rose 22.5 percent year-on-year in July and imports grew 20.3 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries grew 20.5 percent in July and imports from those countries rose 19.8 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU increased 24.9 percent and imports from those countries rose 20.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de