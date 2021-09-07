Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) on September 7, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extraordinary general meeting in SciBase Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") was held today on September 7, 2021. Due to the extraordinary situation following the COVID-19 pandemic, the extraordinary general meeting was carried out through postal voting only, without any physical attendance. The general meeting resolved, with the required majority, as follows:

Election of Board of Directors

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, with required majority, to elect Jvalini Dwarkasing as a new member of the Board. The Board has therefore the following composition: Tord Lendau (chairman), Diana Ferro, Thomas Taapken, Matt Leavitt and Jvalini Dwarkasing.

Jvalini Dwarkasing is entitled to remuneration for work in accordance with the renumeration fees resolved by the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in proportion to the actual time served as member of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 8 409 421 20

Email: ca@avanza.se

About SciBase och Nevisense

SciBase AB is a global medical technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden that develops unique point-of-care devices for the evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. SciBase's first product, Nevisense, helps clinicians detect melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and non-melanoma skin cancer. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. SciBase technology is based Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms that interpret the varying electrical properties of human tissue to detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase Holding AB is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

