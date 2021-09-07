- (PLX AI) - Salzgitter new outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-700 million vs EUR 400-600 million previously.
- • Following the strong first half year, the Salzgitter says good performance continued in the summer quarter as well
- • The sustained upbeat development in prices and demand is especially reflected in the excellent results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, the company said
- • Adds that margin situation in the section steel product segment improved, enabling the Plate / Section Steel Business Unit to achieve better results than formerly anticipated
