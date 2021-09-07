Anzeige
WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 
Tradegate
07.09.21
10:40 Uhr
34,420 Euro
-0,340
-0,98 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
07.09.2021
Valmet Oyj: Valmet's financial reporting in 2022

HELSINKI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2022 as follows:

February 3, 2022 - Financial Statements Review for 2021
April 27, 2022 - Interim Review for January-March 2022
July 27, 2022 - Half Year Financial Review for January-June 2022
October 26, 2022 - Interim Review for January-September 2022

The Annual Report for 2021 will be published during the week starting on February 21, 2022 (week 8) at the latest.

Valmet's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:
Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-s-financial-reporting-in-2022,c3411078

© 2021 PR Newswire
