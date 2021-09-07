(PLX AI) - WorldQuant now holds a short position at 0.52% in shares issued by Zealand Pharma.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:46
|Zealand Pharma Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
|(PLX AI) - WorldQuant now holds a short position at 0.52% in shares issued by Zealand Pharma.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Zealand Pharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Do
|Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million
|(PLX AI) - Zealand Pharma Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg sells 20,000 shares in the company for a total of DKK 4.1 million.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons
|Mi
|New Employee Elected Director to the board of Zealand Pharma A/S
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
|26,920
|+0,30 %