Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences and Cinemo, a leading global provider of automotive infotainment middleware, have today announced a collaboration aimed at accelerating the integration of Dolby Atmos, into vehicles. Announced at IAA Mobility during Dolby's panel on how the immersive sound technology is set to drive a revolution for in car entertainment, the collaboration also means that Cinemo has become the very first middleware licensee globally of the Dolby Car Experience.

Dolby has been driving audio innovation for over 50 years and is now bringing an audio revolution to the car with Dolby Atmos Music, an immersive music experience that adds more space, clarity and depth to audio. Instead of hearing the sound in stereo, Dolby Atmos gives the listener the feeling of being inside the music, as creators are able to strategically place distinctive audio elements into a three-dimensional sound field, offering a fully immersive soundstage.

By working with Cinemo, a company renowned for their infotainment innovation and expertise, car makers will be able to access immersive audio, enabling automotive companies to provide a seamless, Dolby Atmos Music listening experience to vehicle owners.

Andreas Ehret, Director of Automotive at Dolby Laboratories said: "Dolby Atmos is a popular feature in smartphones, home entertainment, smart speakers and PCs. However, bringing high-quality audio to the automotive world isn't like working in the consumer electronics space. Car manufacturers need infotainment specialists that understand their needs. That's why Dolby is collaborating with Cinemo, a company with a history of infotainment innovation."

Cinemo co-founder, Ivan Dimkovic commented: "Cinemo always strives for innovation and speed, working diligently to gain the trust of automotive partners to seamlessly enable next-generation technologies. By teaming up with Dolby, car manufacturers can take advantage of this collaboration and, within a short timeframe, offer an immersive audio experience to their customers."

The Cinemo automotive solutions are already deployed in millions of cars worldwide and adopted by many leading car manufacturers. The combined offering allows for an easy upgrade solution, using established APIs from a trusted player that car makers are used to working with.

The Dolby Car Experience technology can seamlessly integrate into new and existing car audio subsystems and can map to most speaker configurations. The result is an optimal experience, an acoustic energy that is balanced and a sound field that builds organically, for every seat.

