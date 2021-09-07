Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") provides an update on its fully funded drill program at its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project ("MPD") in Southern British Columbia.

Kodiak is undertaking a substantial, fully-funded exploration program at MPD in 2021, including up to 30,000 metres of drilling with two drill rigs, geotechnical studies, prospecting, geophysical, geochemical and environmental surveying. The program is progressing well and remains on budget.

Highlights

Drilling in 2021 to date at the Gate Zone has extended the north-south extent of prospective sulphide-bearing, altered porphyritic host rock from 125 metres to 950 metres (see Figure 1). Significant copper-gold mineralization at Gate has been intersected across 350 metres in width (east-west) and to a depth 800 metres, being open in all directions





25 holes totalling 13,600 metres have been completed as of September 1 with two drill rigs operating to the end of the 2021 program





Drilling will continue to infill and systematically evaluate the one kilometre long copper-in-soil anomaly at Gate, which lies central to a regional magnetic low that spans three kilometres to the Man target area to the south





The high priority Dillard target exhibits similar copper-in-soil anomalies, geophysical responses and encouraging historic drilling like the Gate Zone. Dillard will be drill-tested in Q4 as part of the 2021 program





1,755 soil geochemical samples were collected on three grids, mostly within a five square kilometre area that joins the south end of the Gate Zone to the historic Man target area





Field work at MPD included geological mapping, prospecting (55 rock samples) and geotechnical studies. Additional plans for 2021 include geophysical surveying and trenching before year end





All samples are being shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and final analysis. Assay results from drilling, soils and rock will be reported throughout the remainder of 2021 and onwards. Lab throughput times have increased significantly and the Company expects to release the next set of drill results in late September or October

Kodiak directly engaged with various First Nations whose traditional territory includes the MPD Project





Prior to any ground disturbance, Heritage Field Reconnaissance Surveys were carried out by archaeological consultants NNTC/A.E.W LP and other First Nation representatives





The Company engaged Hemmera Envirochem Inc. (Ausenco) to design and implement a multi-phased Environmental Work Plan that includes water quality, migratory/nesting bird, species at risk and incidental wildlife surveys





Kodiak remediated historic drill sites on the property and performs progressive reclamation at new drill pads that include cementing all holes, land recontouring and revegetation (see Figure 2)

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are very pleased by the excellent progress made this year at MPD in just six months, and especially eager to apply our successful exploration approach that led to the discovery at Gate to other high priority target areas, such as Dillard, Man, Prime, Axe, and new targets generated by this year's field work. Our data indicates that MPD is a multi-centre porphyry system, like many others in British Columbia, and we believe the Gate Zone discovery is only the first step to unlock the value of MPD. We are also grateful for the relationships we are building with neighbouring Indigenous communities and peoples. Kodiak will continue to employ best practices in both cultural and environmental stewardship while exploring at MPD".

Figure 1: Plan map of the Gate Zone comparing 2020 results to 2021 results and the extent of sulphide-bearing, altered porphyritic host rock. Yellow traces are 2021 holes drilled to date. Background data is contoured historic copper-in soil data.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/95694_b8f044db94276872_002full.jpg

Figure 2: 2021 Drilling at Gate Zone (left) and reclaimed drill site (right), MPD Property





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/95694_kodiak2.jpg

MPD is a large, consolidated land package (14,716 hectares) located near several operating mines in the southern Quesnel Terrane, British Columbia's primary copper-gold producing belt. The project is located midway between the towns of Merritt and Princeton, with year-round accessibility and excellent infrastructure nearby.

Jeff Ward, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release. Kodiak believes historic results referenced herein to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time. However, the Company has not independently verified, or cannot guarantee, the accuracy of this historic information.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

