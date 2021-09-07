

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech retail sales increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales accelerated by a working-day 5.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 6.7 percent growth in June.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 3.1 percent annually in July. Economists had expected a 4.9 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales excluding automobile trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in July.



Sales of non-food rose 0.5 percent, while sales of food goods declined 1.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuel increased 6.1 percent.



