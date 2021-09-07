Ezoic to Invest $12.4 Million Directly in Customers as Part of Major "Customer Week" Announcements

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezoic , the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites monetizing content with display ads, announced today it will invest $12.4 million directly in customers over the course of the next year as a part of initiatives aimed at expanding their product and service offerings. Ezoic will release the details of how future and existing Ezoic customers can expect to benefit from this growth fund during the company's Customer Week , Sept. 13-17.

"When our customers grow and succeed, so do we. Our $12.4 million investment allows us to put dollars directly into the hands of growing publishers through a series of new programs, grants, and offerings," said Tyler Bishop, Chief Marketing Officer at Ezoic.

Ezoic's $12.4 million investment in their customers will be delivered to both existing customers and new websites that begin using Ezoic's technology over the next 12 months. Earlier this year, Ezoic removed a requirement for the number of visits needed for publishers to begin using the company's technology in an effort to support growing publishers and career publishers starting new ventures.

"Ezoic continues to be a trailblazer in the industry. From providing technology that is accessible to small, growing publishers, to investing millions to expand what we offer digital content creators of every shape and size - we put our customers first with every initiative we take," said Bishop. "Digital publishing grows more and more complex every year, and Ezoic actually gives publishers the ability to not only compete but to actually thrive in the face of competition."

Ezoic currently supports tens of thousands of digital publishers ranging from major online brands to emerging bloggers. The company believes the upcoming expansion and major investment will grossly accelerate the number of publishers opting to leverage their technology. "I think publishers want to be in control, and know that they are doing all the right things for their business. Our mission is to help," Bishop finished.

Ezoic publishers and prospective customers can look forward to a full suite of product and service releases, updated user functionalities, coaching and training programs, content creation grants, and more. Ezoic plans to release detailed announcements surrounding these initiatives during the week of September 13-17. Customers can follow along through the company's social channels below and get updates directly through their Customer Week web page: www.ezoic.com/customer-week .

About Ezoic

Ezoic is the leading AI technology for online publishers and websites monetizing content with display ads. Ezoic is a Google Certified Publishing Partner that enables customers to streamline the implementation, optimization, and testing of ads and ad partners alongside intelligent end-to-end tools and features for site speed, SEO, and more. Visit: www.ezoic.com .

