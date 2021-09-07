Dr. John Stagg, A World-Leader in the Adenosine Pathway, Joins Scientific Advisory Board of Tarus Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Tarus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing adenosine receptor antagonists for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the appointment Professor John Stagg as a member of Tarus' Scientific Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to the Company.

John Stagg, Ph.D., is a professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy at University of Montreal and principal investigator at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) and its affiliated Cancer Institute of Montreal. His laboratory studies the immunological pathways regulating cancer progression and metastasis. He is particularly focused on the role played by the extracellular adenosine system in modulating tumor immunity and opportunities for identifying novel synergistic immunotherapy combinations. Dr. Stagg received his doctorate degree from McGill University and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Australia in the laboratory of Professor Mark J. Smyth.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Stagg, with his pioneering and highly distinguished career in cancer research and immuno-oncology, to our Scientific Advisory Board", said Sushant Kumar, PhD, President and CEO of Tarus Therapeutics, Inc. "We look forward to his valuable contributions as we initiate clinical studies with our adenosine A2A and A2B receptor antagonists".

"I am delighted to join the Scientific Advisory Board of Tarus Therapeutics," said Dr. Stagg. "And I look forward to working with the Tarus team to advance their differentiated portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists to the clinic with a new biomarker strategy to target the right patients most likely to benefit".

About Tarus Therapeutics Inc.

Tarus is developing small molecule inhibitors of A2AR, A2BR, and Dual A2AR/A2BR inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy and select non-oncology indications. The Company has the most comprehensive portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists in development, with both first-in-class and best-in-class programs. More information can be found at www.tarustx.com.

