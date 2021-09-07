Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2021
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 07, 2021(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, September 8 - 10, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team, including Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 9.

  • Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference, September 9 - 10, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Friday, September 10.

    • A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13 - 15, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 15.

    • A pre-recorded fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will be available on September 13th through H.C. Wainwright or can accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

  • SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Disease & Genetic Medicines Summit, September 22 - 23, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team including Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-ricardo-dolmetsch.php) president of Research & Development will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, September 23.

  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27 - 30, 2021

    • Members of uniQure's management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Monday, September 27.

    • Ricardo Dolmetsch will participate in a fireside chat the same day at 9:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom (http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php) section of the uniQure website.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with severe genetic diseases of the central nervous system

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)c.russo@uniQure.com (mailto:c.russo@uniQure.com)t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
