Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID), a smart grid leader, announced today that the integration of its TRUEdge® Intelligent Endpoint Module with the Aclara kV2c Gen 5 polyphase commercial and industrial (C+I) meter received Measurement Canada certification and is now available across the Canadian electric utility market. With this certification, utilities across Canada will be able to improve power quality and meter-to-cash functionality to commercial and industrial customers by deploying the Aclara kV2c Gen 5 meter on Tantalus' smart grid platform. The integration between Tantalus and Aclara delivers a powerful grid sensor that provides additional control for utilities and further enhances Tantalus' leading data analytics and software solutions to improve the resiliency of the Canadian electric grid.

"Given the increasing challenges confronting utilities across North America, we continue to enhance our capabilities by providing utilities with expanded connectivity to devices, more granular data and contextual awareness to control their distribution grids," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus Systems. "By gaining Measurement Canada certification on our integrated solution with Aclara's kV2c Gen 5 meter, we are better positioned to partner with utilities across Canada to improve the resiliency and reliability of the electric distribution grid."

The Aclara kV2c meter is among the most widely accepted American National Standards Institute ("ANSI") compliant commercial and industrial meters. Tantalus' TRUEdge module's expanded processing power and memory allow future upgrades and new applications without having to replace the meter. The integration of the TRUEdge module into the Aclara kV2c Gen 5 meter is another example of Tantalus' ability to deliver meter interoperability to utilities, while expanding utilities' options with respect to metering assets. By accessing granular data from commercial and industrial meters across Tantalus' smart grid platform, utilities are better-positioned to proactively respond to extreme weather events, deliver improved power quality and customer service that translates into economic development for their communities, and implement initiatives that reduce a utility's environmental impact.

Tantalus Systems is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

