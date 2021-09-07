Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos"), and Jesse's Journey, Canada's leader in Duchenne muscular dystrophy funded research, are proud to announce a research partnership and infrastructure grant to support the development of Satellos' novel approach to treating Duchenne.

Satellos scientists are developing small molecule drugs that they believe will restore faulty regeneration and repair observed in the muscles of patients with Duchenne and potentially other degenerative muscle disorders. The company's drug candidates regulate the activity of an enzyme, codenamed PTP-X, which Satellos discovered is involved in controlling muscle stem cell function, allowing these stem cells to properly divide and repair damaged tissue that accumulates in the muscles of Duchenne patients.

"This grant to purchase critical equipment will enable us to enhance our research throughput, thereby accelerating our evaluation and development of new drug candidates," said Frank Gleeson, CEO of Satellos Bioscience Inc. "Despite an incredibly tough COVID environment, Jesse's Journey has put together its largest pool of research funding in its 26-year history, and we could not be more proud to have obtained their support in advancing our unique approach to treating Duchenne."

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Satellos and to directly support the development of their exciting science," said Perry Esler, Executive Director of Jesse's Journey. "Jesse's Journey understands that research is the only way to defeat Duchenne, and we believe that evaluating and testing groundbreaking approaches to drug development, like that of Satellos, will ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients and their families."

About Satellos

Satellos is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Satellos was founded on the discovery that dysregulated muscle stem-cell polarity - a process that balances replenishment of muscle stem cells and production of specialized tissue cells- can lead to the inability of the body to properly repair and regenerate muscle throughout life. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this dysregulation which Satellos has identified as a root cause of the progressive nature of this disease. Satellos believes defects in muscle regeneration play a critical underlying role in numerous muscle disorders spanning rare diseases through to mass market indications. Accordingly, Satellos applies its proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenXTM, to identify regulatory pathways and drug candidates to treat muscle disorders where stem cell polarity is dysregulated. Satellos also maintains the rights to two clinical stage legacy assets as a result of the reverse takeover of iCo Therapeutics Inc. Founded in 2018, Satellos is headquartered in Canada. For more information about Satellos' regenerative therapeutic discovery platform, development programs, or licensing opportunities for iCo legacy assets please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director - Business Development @ rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

For more information about Satellos contact:

Frank Gleeson

President and Chief Executive Officer

fgleeson@satellos.com

905.336.6128

About Jesse's Journey

Jesse's Journey is Canada's leading charity fighting to defeat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. For more than 25 years, Jesse's Journey has empowered patients, families, and caregivers living with Duchenne through education and resources, provided a collective voice to advocate for access to treatments in Canada, and has become the country's largest funder of Duchenne research investing more than $14.8M in projects around the world.

For more information about Jesse's Journey contact:

Rochelle ten Haaf

Manager, Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement

226-234-7497

rochelle@jessesjourney.com

www.jessesjourney.com

About Duchenne

Duchenne muscular dystrophy ("Duchenne") is a fatal genetic disease that slowly and progressively robs people of their muscle strength and function. Diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in 5,000 live male births, Duchenne is caused by a change in the dystrophin gene. In people living with Duchenne, it was discovered by Dr. Michael Rudnicki, the scientific founder of Satellos, that muscle stem cells are severely compromised in their ability to create muscle progenitor cells which repair injured muscle. As a result, people with Duchenne are unable to keep up with the continuous damage to their muscles throughout life.

