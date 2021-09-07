Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to inform shareholders that the Company has purchased an additional set of new Antminer S19 Pro next-generation Bitcoin ASIC mining machines to support its expanding US operations.

The mining machines were sourced through Neptune's growing network of global blockchain partners providing Neptune with the highest performing mining hardware available. The Antminer S19 Pro is the latest generation Bitcoin ASIC miner produced by leading hardware manufacturer Bitmain. The Antminer S19 Pro's mining SHA-256 algorithm boasts a hashrate of 100 terahash per second (TH/s) with an energy efficiency of 29.5 joules per terahash (J/TH) and a power consumption of 3250W.

Neptune's secured order of 530 Antminer S19 Pro machines is expected to be delivered in the coming months and will produce a combined hashrate of 53,000 terahash per second (TH/s). As always, Neptune will continue to work with partners and suppliers that focus on renewable power aligning with Neptune's green Bitcoin initiative while providing competitive pricing.

"We are very pleased with our newest order of Antminer S19 Pro machines which will add another 53,000 TH/s of capacity to our existing 22,000 TH awaiting deployment. We continue to source the best machines at competitive pricing with our strong industry relationships and we are focused on scaling our Bitcoin mining operations rapidly while keeping power costs as low as industry standards allow," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO. "We are very excited to show our shareholders results from our recent year ended August 31, 2021 and these audited metrics will be available prior to December 31, 2021."

Today's announcement is part of Neptune's continuing strategy to grow our Bitcoin mining operations. Neptune intends to continue using operational profits to make investments in mining, staking, nodes, and other cryptocurrency projects.

Link Global update

Given the recent events in Alberta arising between Link Global and the Alberta Utilities Commission, Neptune feels it is prudent to pursue other avenues of expansion and will be currently focusing on its American partners to expand renewable focused mining operations with all 730 new S19 Pro Bitcoin miners. Neptune expects the rigs currently in Alberta to produce Bitcoin at agreed upon petahash per Neptune's legally binding MSA with Link Global. Neptune also notes these operations are becoming immaterial to the overall earnings of the Company as the additional 75,000 TH/s come online in the United States over the coming months. Pure Digital Power will remain undeveloped at this time given the US expansion efforts are looking substantially more profitable.

Corporate Update

Neptune remains highly profitable with 981 rigs either online or coming online within months and staking/interest revenue of approximately $350,000 per month. Our assets continue to grow daily while our expenses remain exceptionally low. Neptune currently has over $56M in assets on its balance sheet and zero debt.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency leader with diversified assets and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

1-800-545-0941

www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the future rate of production from the Company's new Bitcoin mining machines; the anticipated timing of the Company's new Bitcoin mining machines becoming operational; the Company's future ability to source the best bitcoin mining machines at competitive pricing; the revenues from the Company's mining and staking operations; the future scaling of the Company's Bitcoin mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; the Company's strategy to increase its Bitcoin mining operations; the Company's intended use of operational profits to make investments in mining and other revenue generating programs in staking, nodes and other cryptocurrency projects; the Company's strategy to pursue the expansion of renewable focused mining operations with its American partners; the Company's overall earnings and revenues and the future materiality of each segment of the Company's operations; the future profitability of the Company's US expansion efforts; the Company's future asset growth and operational expenses; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company's ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95689