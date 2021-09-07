Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Solution Financial Inc. (TSX: SFI) (the "Company"), a leading provider of luxury automotive and yacht leasing in Western Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Solution's common shares will commence trading on the TSX when the market opens on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, under the current trading system of "SFI".

"Graduating to the senior board is an important milestone for our Company," said Bryan Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Solution. "I want to thank our employees and investors who have been so central to our achievements to date. Being a financing company, access to capital is very important. This milestone will help us continue to support our growing network of luxury auto and marine dealerships across BC, Alberta, and most recently in Ontario. For the last three years, we focused on transitioning from a mostly brokerage financing business to supporting our own portfolio of top-performing leased assets, which has grown over 350% since going public in July 2018. This continued strategy provides a strong monthly cash flow and more predictably profitable business evidenced by now ten consecutive profitable quarters. Our goal for the next three years is to continue this growth trajectory by exposing more Canadians to the benefits of our LeaseClub luxury ownership model that is so well aligned for these turbulent times. Enjoy life and luxury, one month at a time!" concluded Bryan.

About Solution Financial

Solution Financial was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts, and other high-value assets. Solution works with a select group of automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who cannot obtain leasing terms with traditional Canadian financial institutions. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners, and international students. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help them navigate the challenges of acquiring, insuring, maintaining, and upgrading vehicles and luxury assets in Canada.

For further information please contact Sean Hodgins, CFO at (778) 318-1514.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "Bryan Pang"

Bryan Pang, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95612