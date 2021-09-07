Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a surface prospecting and geological mapping program at its 100%-owned Electra Nickel Project ("Electra", or the "Project") located within the Thunder Bay South Mining District of Ontario, Canada. Electra is prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt ("Ni-Cu-Co"), platinum group elements ("PGEs") and gold.

In May 2021, ALX completed an airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey totaling 335.6 line-kilometres at Electra using the versatile time-domain electromagnetic ("VTEMTM Plus") system. Subsequent processing of the VTEMTM data showed strong conductive features in the northern and central parts of Electra where historical grab samples have returned up to 0.95% nickel in a showing hosted within komatiitic rocks. The komatiites are notable for exhibiting spinifex textures associated with the nickel mineralization.

The 2021 prospecting and geological mapping is the first phase of surface exploration planned for Electra. Conductors detected in the airborne survey were modelled and mapped as to their "surface trace" (see map below). Most of the conductors identified by the 2021 VTEMTM survey were not detected by historical EM surveys, presumably due to a lack of depth penetration of previous systems. ALX's 2021 surface geological survey will assist in the selection of drill targets for a planned winter 2022 drill program.





2021 Electra Surface Prospecting Program - EM Conductors and Priority Areas

To view maps and photos of Electra click here



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/95616_b73d7b06b4002841_001full.jpg

About Electra

Electra is located approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada in a fertile exploration district well-linked to highways, roads and trails, and lies near a powerline and the Canadian National Railroad. In March 2021, ALX staked additional claims and expanded Electra to 190 cell units totaling approximately 4,066 hectares (10,047 acres).

The Project is situated within the western extension of the Abitibi-Wawa-Shebandowan subprovince of the Superior structural province of the Canadian Shield. A major structural feature known as the Thunder Lake Fault striking northeast-southwest through Electra is traced through the property using airborne magnetic geophysics, and is interpreted as a lithospheric scale fault. This type of deep-seated structure is a requisite for the emplacement of mineralization from a magmatic source. The presence of komatiitic ultramafic rocks with spinifex textures, with up to approximately 1% nickel from surface samples is reminiscent of the mineralization styles found in the Kambalda District of Australia, and the Raglan district of Quebec. A review by ALX of public domain gravity data shows a strong gravity high anomaly underlying Electra that extends for approximately 35 kilometres northwest to the past-producing Shebandowan Nickel Mine. The Shebandowan Nickel Mine was operated by Inco Ltd. from 1972 until 1998, and produced 9.29 million tons grading 1.75% nickel, 0.88% copper, 0.063% cobalt and 1.85 grams/tonne PGEs.1

1 Mineral Deposit Inventory, Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, MD152B09SE00003

Historical exploration at Electra since the 1960s consisted of prospecting, soil sampling, trenching, limited geophysical surveys and drilling, intermittently searching for either nickel and/or gold mineralization. A 1995 drilling program by Winslow Gold Corp. intersected multiple zones of Ni-Cu-Co and zinc mineralization, including 16.6 metres of 0.15% nickel. At the Kwiatkowski Zone showing, ground prospecting located komatiitic rocks that returned values of up to 9,482 parts per million ("ppm") nickel. Follow-up trenching and channel sampling of the komatiites by Linear Metals Corporation in 2008 returned a maximum value of 6,675 ppm (0.68%) nickel over 3.7 metres.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo., a Director of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Readers are cautioned that much of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the historical information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geoscientists in the years discussed. Geochemical results quoted in this news release were taken directly from assessment work filings published by the Government of Ontario and other regulatory filings. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Electra property area. Management further cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include gold, nickel, copper, and uranium projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan and Ontario, stable Canadian jurisdictions that collectively host the highest-grade uranium mines in the world and offer a significant legacy of production from gold and base metals mines.

ALX owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Vixen Gold Project, the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALX holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor, with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) operating exploration since 2016, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project, a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc., and a 100% interest in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the Electra Nickel Project ("Electra") is prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, PGE and gold mineralization; the Company's plans to undertake exploration activities at Electra, and expend funds on Electra. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration at Electra, including drilling; our initial findings at Electra may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; commodity prices may not support exploration expenditures at Electra; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop Electra, and even if nickel-copper-cobalt, PGEs and gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, the project may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95616