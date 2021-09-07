(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.52% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic.
14:10
|Bavarian Nordic Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace
10:10
|Bavarian Nordic Gains 2.5% as Analyst Sees RSV, Covid Vaccine Catalysts
|(PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares gained 2.5% in morning trading after Carnegie raised its price target on the stock to DKK 433 from DKK 400. • Recommendation remains buy• The company has upside due...
Do
|Bavarian Nordic Rises Nearly 4% as Analysts See Strong RSV Vaccine Potential
|(PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares rose almost 4% in early trading after analysts upgraded their price targets on the stock, seeing strong potential for the company's RSV vaccine candidate.• Bavarian's...
Mi
|Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
|(PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.• Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpoint• Bavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated...
Mi
|Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate
|Study achieved the primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in viral load in vaccinated versus control (placebo) treated volunteersDemonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in...
