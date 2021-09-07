Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Kurschance: Wiederaufnahme in Stunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.09.2021 | 14:16
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 7

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 6 September 2021 was 380.28p (ex income) 381.79p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

07 September 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.