Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed development of a Sports module that will reside within the Fandom Sports platform. The Sports module will facilitate all-ages predictions and wagering on major Sporting events from the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB and certain major international Soccer leagues.

As announced on May 20, 2021, the Company entered in a definitive License Agreement with IntellDynamics Inc. for the rights to use the Databionix platform exclusively in the Esports, Sports and Live Streaming/broadcast verticals. In this short time frame, the Company has demonstrated the capabilities of the Fandom Unified Information Access Platform in a free play mode and is currently awaiting final payment capabilities to go live on Esports peer-to-peer wagering. Fandom Sports will be launching beta versions of the Sports prediction and wagering platform once a sports data provider contract is finalized and certain internal compliance and risk management procedures are put in place at a corporate level.

"Our UIA system continues to evolve beyond its' original Esports fan engagement target. As fan engagement will be critical to the success of the platform, regardless of the content created, we're very excited to see new verticals to which the platform can be applied. We will be updating our partners and shareholders with developments as they occur and as we move towards prototyping for individual pilot programs. I feel very confident in stating that our UIA platform will be able to generate fan engagement at scale beyond any solution in the market today," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President. "The recent legalization of Single Event Wagering in Canada and the growing footprint in the United States of state by state regulation drives the need for Fandom Sports to be able to expand its technological capabilities to address what is estimated to be a $14bn CAD industry in Canada and a $203bn USD global industry according to Statista for 2020."

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

