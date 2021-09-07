Credence Security and ACE Lab Strengthen Partnership to Empower Regional Enterprises with Cutting-Edge Data Recovery Tools

Credence Security will bring ACE Lab's state-of-the-art tools for professional data recovery and digital investigation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Security, the leading regional distributor of specialized solutions in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance, has strengthened its existing partnership with ACE Lab, a pioneer in data recovery and digital forensics technologies to extend in order to cover the entire Middle East and Pakistan region.

ACE Lab is a leading manufacturer of comprehensive professional-grade data recovery equipment. Its proprietary PC-3000 product line comprises cutting-edge solutions that enable successful data recovery and digital investigation from storage drives.

Credence Security will bring ACE Lab's cutting-edge PC-3000 products to law enforcement agencies, government departments, digital forensics laboratories and enterprises across the GCC and greater Middle East region. By leveraging PC-3000, customers will be able to retrieve digital assets that seemed unrecoverable before. The industry-proven PC-3000 tools empower organizations to successfully recoup data and extract digital evidence even from physically damaged and password-protected devices.

Credence Security will be responsible for the pre-sales activities, product demonstrations, end-user enablement and post-sales support for PC-3000 customers. The VAD will provide regional organizations access to leading tools from ACE Lab's PC-3000 portfolio including:

PC-3000 Portable III Ultimate System, a hardware-software solution that enables quick and easy recovery of digital evidence from logically and/or physically damaged SATA/PATA/USB hard disk drives, SATA/PCIe SSDs, RAID as well as USB Flash thumb drives & SD/mSD.

a hardware-software solution that enables quick and easy recovery of digital evidence from logically and/or physically damaged SATA/PATA/USB hard disk drives, SATA/PCIe SSDs, RAID as well as USB Flash thumb drives & SD/mSD. PC-3000 Flash All-in-One Package, a set of efficient, comprehensive and user-friendly solutions that offer advanced modes for NAND data recovery.

a set of efficient, comprehensive and user-friendly solutions that offer advanced modes for NAND data recovery. PC-3000 Mobile, a specialized solution that allows effective data recovery from smartphones and tablets. It features a set of analytical functions, tools for forensic analysis, and content parsing modules, enabling users to retrieve as much data as possible.

"Data loss is a serious problem for organizations of all sizes. It can be caused by several factors including hardware malfunction and physical damage. Losing data means losing time and resources to recover information that is crucial to any business. This is driving the emerging need for professional tools that enable effective data recovery," said Max Putivtsev, Chief Commercial Officer, ACE Lab. "Credence Security is renowned for its outstanding expertise in the fields of cybersecurity and digital forensics, and we are proud to partner with them in bringing our innovations to the region."

Kevin Buchler, Sales Manager - Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Credence Security, said, "ACE Lab's unmatched reputation as a pioneer in the digital forensics market makes their hardware-software solutions among the most sought-after tools for professional data recovery. We are honored to add their portfolio to our existing basket of world-leading Digital Forensics solutions that we distribute across the region, and we are committed to supporting them as they continue to deliver state-of-the-art data recovery technologies."

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, an Exterro company, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, Netskope, OpenText, Oxygen Forensics, Teel Technologies, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com or follow them on social media at:

ABOUT ACELAB:

ACE is a trendsetter in professional tool development for the HDD repair and data recovery industries. Under the ACE Lab trademark, ACE develops proprietary data recovery technologies, and provides customers with the most comprehensive and reliable professional data recovery tools on the market through its PC-3000 product line. ACE has set the standard for professional data recovery tools by continuously perfecting it and remains the proven leader in the field.

Our purpose-built solutions combine best-of-breed technologies, world-class solutions and deep-rooted expertise gained over the last 29 years. PC-3000 systems are now being sold worldwide, in 124 countries.

The secret of our success is our team of extraordinarily skilled and creative minds who devote their lives to research and development, and, of course, our talented and dedicated customers who participate with us in creating the most powerful and efficient data recovery solutions available.

For more information about ACELab, visit www.acelab.eu.com

