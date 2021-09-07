

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a moderately higher open for Wall Street on Tuesday.



The economic calendar for this week is relatively quiet, although traders are likely to keep an eye on the Federal Reserve's Beige Book and a report on producer price inflation.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading down.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 38.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 5.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Friday on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq rose 32.34 points or 0.2 percent to 15,363.52, the Dow dipped 74.73 points or 0.2 percent to 35,369.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.52 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,535.43.



On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for August will be issued at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was at 8.34.



The Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higher. Chinese shares rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 54.73 points, or 1.51 percent, to 3,676.59 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.73 percent at 26,353.63.



Chinese exports advanced 25.6 percent year-on-year in August. Economists had forecast an increase of 26.8 percent.



Japanese shares rose in hopes the Liberal Democratic Party will compile additional economic stimulus to recover from the pandemic.



The Nikkei average climbed 256.25 points, or 0.86 percent, to 29,916.14. The broader Topix index ended 1.09 percent higher at 2,063.38.



Australian markets ended little changed with a positive bias.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 1.61 points or 0.02 percent. The German DAX is losing 24.88 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 16.96 points or 0.22 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 30.80 points or 0.25 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.14 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

