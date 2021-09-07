- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson profit margins will be the focus of the fiscal first-quarter report tomorrow, analysts said.
- • The company already reported sales for the quarter that held up well against tough comparisons to the same period last year
- • Expect a gross margin on par with last year with positive support from the USD and negative effects from NOK hedging contracts, SEB said (buy, SEK 110)
- • Operational costs are likely to to grow, also driven by renewed marketing efforts to prepare for more fully open societies, SEB said
- • We expect the gross margin to have expanded by 70bps, but opex to have grown by 3% in local currencies, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 100)
- • With last year's report marking an all-time high, it will be hard to beat, but Q1 should still be solid, Nordea said (buy, SEK 120)
