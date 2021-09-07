HMNC Brain Health to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 07, 2021.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a biotech company pioneering in developing personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

