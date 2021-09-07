

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - zooplus AG confirmed Tuesday that it is in discussions with the financial investor KKR with regard to a potential voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of the German online pet supply retailer.



At this stage, the outcome of the discussions with the interested parties KKR and EQT remains open. Both the company have approached zoopluswith a qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposal, and are therefore provided with access to the same level of information, zooplus said in a statement.



However, zooplus said there is no certainty whether the discussions will eventually result in a public takeover offer by either of those parties.



