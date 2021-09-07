DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2021 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 06/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.6110

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20516

CODE: DEMV

ISIN: LU0705291812 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DEMV Sequence No.: 121668 EQS News ID: 1231797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

