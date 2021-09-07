Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas "Munchie Magic" Revenues Reach Record Highs in August and 6 More Locations Open Furthering Expansion

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC PINK:BCCI) announced that its revenues in August from its Munchie Magic restaurant delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, beer, wine, hard alcohol, and other snacks has reached an all-time high.

August's revenues surpassed the previous record set in March 2021 by nearly 8% and more than doubled from the same period in 2020. The record revenues are due largely to additional sales of alcohol, yet ice cream remains the No. 1 selling product.

During the Month of August Munchie Magic opened 6 additional locations and expects to open 5 more during September.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We are seeing an increase in repeat business as well as record new customers from our top locations. There is no doubt that the addition of alcohol has made an impact however our top location continues to grow by increasing its ice cream and late-night snack sales and does not yet offer alcohol. Early numbers indicate that September may be even better."

Baristas recently expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) beyond Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic to feature https://resy.com/i/ZAdtB8AlUFB Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

Baristas "Munchie Magic" has opened more than 50 locations in the past twelve months in 10 states delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, beer, wine, hard alcohol, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic/MiniBar Magic, and Thai Dah concepts and derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on August 11th, 2021.

ReelTime maintains all rights and derivative works for non-Munchie Magic, MiniBar Magic, and Thai Dah applications.

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic/Thai Dah' Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

About Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

