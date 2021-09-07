Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") a Company commercializing a dedicated Breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announced today that it has engaged Oak Hill Financial to provide financial marketing services and Mr. Tyler Muir of TMM Capital Advisory to provide social media and communications services.

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financial's experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specializes in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

Under the terms of the aforementioned agreements, Oak Hill Financial has been engaged for an initial three (3) month term with an option for renewal and a monthly fee of $10,000.00. The Company has issued Oak Hill Financial 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.84 for an 18-month term. The options vest on a quarterly basis from the date of this announcement. If the agreement is terminated for any reason, Oak Hill Financial shall have 60 days to exercise all vested options, after which point, they are cancelled.

Mr. Tyler Muir has been engaged for an initial six (6) month term with an option for renewal and a monthly fee of $3,500.00. The Company has issued Mr. Tyler Muir of TMM Capital Advisory 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.84 for a 2-year term. The stock options vest immediately.

The Company has cancelled 400,000 stock options previously issued to consultants that are no longer engaged by the Company.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.



IzoView produces high resolution breast images in true 3D and is ideal for imaging patients with dense breast tissue. A single 10 second scan acquires approximately 500 images, without painful breast compression or continual technician breast handling, providing a more comfortable patient experience with low radiation dose levels.

In addition to improved detection capabilities, Izotropic anticipates IzoView's higher resolution 3D images could provide more accurate margin analysis (viewing edges of a tumor), lesion characterization (determining the qualities of an abnormality), and higher spatial resolution (the imaging ability to differentiate between internal breast structures). More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

