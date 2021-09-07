Toronto, Ontario and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's fastest-growing, public payment service provider (PSP) for the digital assets industry, today announced its new "Takeoff with Banxa' Initiative whereby the company will reveal its new branding, new additions to the global management team, and new corporate initiatives.

Highlights:

New Senior Hires including - Chloe Sasson as Chief of Staff, formerly of Google Stephane Leloup as Head of Compliance (EU) formerly of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Richard Mico as Group General Counsel, previously of Western Union & Lloyds Bank

Brand refresh and new website for the next stage of growth

Aim to reaching delivery on >99% of orders within 20 minutes, with the highest conversion in the industry

Banxa has grown rapidly since its IPO in January 2021, scaling its team from 38 staff to almost 150. This includes significant growth across its entire team - with a number of new key hires. In addition to the previously announced CMO, Dave Malcolm, the company has appointed a new Chief of Staff, Chloe Sasson, formerly of Google, and Stephane Leloup, previously Head of Compliance for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and prior to that with cryptocurrency exchange BitStamp. Banxa has also appointed a new Group General Counsel, Richard Mico, previously of Humm Group, Western Union, Lloyds Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright to continue its global expansion with a focus on local payments and compliance.

The objective of this planned growth initiative is to allow the company to focus on three core areas to expand its business by supporting its partners and their end users - First, by increasing conversions - Banxa aims to have the consistently highest conversion rate in the industry.

Second, the company is focused on providing equal access to the financial opportunities afforded by Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency to more people in more places globally. The company will do this through product enhancements, an expanded portfolio of local payment methods, increased digital asset offerings and smoother, more automated onboarding and compliance processes.

Third, the company plans to expand and strengthen both new and existing partnerships through deeper engagement. The objective is to work proactively with partners to support their continued business growth via more local payment methods, and greater market coverage for its regulatory technology (Reg-Tech) platform.This will ensure that partners can open access to more currencies and markets seamlessly.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said, "We've been scaling rapidly for the last 18-24 months, and it's important for us to communicate these changes to the market and our investors. We see a massive opportunity for continued and sustainable growth throughout the digital asset industry - the conversations we are having with our partners show us that we are on the right track with our development - incumbent and aspiring digital asset companies are telling us that they want greater compliance and transparency, better understanding of regulation, and stronger processes around conversion. We have positioned our business to be able to better meet these demands."

The company has also updated its brand and digital presence, in line with its position as a global fintech leader, the fastest growing public payments and compliance infrastructure provider for the digital asset industry, and one of the fastest growing companies in Australia. Banxa will go live with the new "look and feel" and market positioning on September 6th, 2021.

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

