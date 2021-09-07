Elsewhere, Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam have signed a deal to produce green hydrogen at the former's site on the Maasvlakte extension of the port, and the Japanese government is helping Azerbaijan develop a green hydrogen and ammonia market.South Korean carmaker Hyundai wants to equip its entire commercial vehicle line-up to run on fuel cells by 2028, it announced today, during a presentation of its 2040 vision. "The group [wants] to introduce [a] next-generation fuel cell system in 2023, with costs being lowered by more than 50%, total package volume reduced by 30% and power output doubled," ...

