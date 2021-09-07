Society for Clinical Research Sites Announces Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams as Featured Speaker for 2021 Global Site Solutions Summit

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), the global trade organization dedicated to representing the interests of clinical research sites, today announced Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, as a Featured Speaker for its 16th Annual Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, Florida.

Adams served as the 20th United States Surgeon General as a member of the President's Coronavirus task force, where he was at the forefront of America's most pressing health challenges from the pandemic. As Surgeon General, he was committed to maintaining strong relationships with the public health community and forging new partnerships with non-traditional partners, including business and law enforcement.

Previously, Adams was also the State Health Commissioner for the State of Indiana and assistant professor of clinical anesthesia at Indiana University School of Medicine. Additionally, he has been involved in the leadership of several professional organizations, including the American Medical Association, and on the Boards of the Indiana State Medical Association, Indiana Society of Anesthesiologists, and as Chair of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee at Eskenazi Health.

"COVID-19 brought many obstacles to the healthcare and clinical research industry," said Adams. "But we persevered by working together. My motto is, 'better health through better partnerships' and SCRS is doing meaningful work to facilitate better industry discussion and collaboration. I am honored to be a featured speaker at the 2021 SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit to discuss how we can collaborate to address the world's most difficult health problems."

The Global Site Solutions Summit is an annual meeting that provides the opportunity for research sites to share the challenges they face to an audience of pharmaceutical sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), and clinical technology solution providers. Each Summit encourages solution-driven discussions with knowledge and best practices shared to improve clinical research site operations and patient experience.

"Former Surgeon General Admiral Adams will be an excellent featured speaker for this year's Global Site Solutions Summit," shared Mark Hanley, Chief Executive Officer of SCRS. "SCRS commends him for his leadership through the pandemic and I know our Summit attendees will be eager to hear his experience and insights."

Registration for the 2021 SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit is open now. Learn more and register for the Summit at sitesolutionssummit.com

About Society for Clinical Research Sites

The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) is a global trade organization founded in 2012 which represents over 9,500 research sites in 47 countries. SCRS' mission is to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community for greater site sustainability. As an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. For more information, visit MySCRS.org.

