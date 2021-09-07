Reports And Data: Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2028 | Growing demand for advanced material for packaging of pet food is a significant factor influencing growth of the market - Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet food packaging market is expected to value USD 19.72 billion by end of 2028 from USD 10 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as increasing inclination of people toward pet adoption coupled with willingness to pay for adopting better convenience for them. However, rising concerns over use of plastic and rising pollution level due to unorganized plastic waste management globally are key factors restraining growth of the pet food packaging market.

Nonetheless, the key players are increasingly introducing more sustainable packaging. Increasing adoption of more sustainable packaging to comply with government norms and consumer demands is estimated to fuel growth of the pet food packaging market during the forecast period. For instance, ProAmpac introduced PRO-EVP multiwall bags which are sustainable and increasingly used for pet food packaging. Additionally, the increasing income level globally, simple and convenience food and packaging, and changing lifestyles are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.

Download Report Sample PDF - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3899

Key findings from the report

In February 2020 , Silgan Holdings acquired Cobra Plastics Inc. Through this acquisition, the companies are looking to combine with Cobra's overcap product line.

, Silgan Holdings acquired Cobra Plastics Inc. Through this acquisition, the companies are looking to combine with Cobra's overcap product line. By the packaging type, the pouches segment of the pet food packaging market is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for pouches from various pet food brands. Additionally, the different types of packaging are available, such as small pouches, single-serve pack, and excellent display appeal, which offers convenience over type of packaging material and fuel growth of the market over the forecast period.

By food type, the dry food segment is anticipated to hold the significant share in the pet food packaging market and to retain over the forecast period. This growth of the segment is attributable to the dry food causes less spillages coupled with easier to handle dry food than wet foods.

By material type, the plastic segment is anticipated to lead the pet food packaging market in terms of revenue and likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to its durability, lightweight, versatile nature, and cost-effectiveness.

By animal type, the dog food segment is estimated to remain the largest segment based on revenue through the projected period.

Regionally, Europe is estimated to hold second leading share in the pet food packaging market owing to larger adoption of pets in the region and especially in UK. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to expanding adoption of pets in the region coupled with enhancing affordability of improved pet foods in the region.

is estimated to hold second leading share in the pet food packaging market owing to larger adoption of pets in the region and especially in UK. However, is projected to expand at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to expanding adoption of pets in the region coupled with enhancing affordability of improved pet foods in the region. The pet food packaging market displays a highly fragmented competitive landscape and in the growth phase. The global pet food packaging market comprises key players including Mondi Plc, Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco Products Company, and Huhtamaki OYJ.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pet-food-packaging-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Buy Now Premium Research Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3899

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global retort packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:

Based on packaging form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Boxes/Cartons

Pouches

Cans

Bags

Other

Based on material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Other Materials

Based on animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dog food

Cat Food

Bird food

Fish food

Others

Explore Latest Featured Blog by RND:

Top 10 Detonator Manufacturing Companies Paving the Way for Explosive Innovation

Top 10 Luxury Furniture Brands Adding Elegance to Interiors

Top 10 Home Appliances Brands Bringing Electric Essentials to The Household

Based on food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dry food

Wet food

Pet treats

Others

By Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3899

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Similar Research reports by Reports and Data:

Medical Device Packaging Market By Product (Clamshell Packs, Pouches & Bags, Boxes, Trays), By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Polymer), By Application (Sterile Packaging, Non-Sterile Packaging), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Frozen Food Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Bags, Boxes, Trays, Tubs and Cups, Pouches, Wrappers), By Material (Paper & Paperboards, Plastics), By Products, and By Region Forecasts to 2028

Retort Packaging Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Pouches, Trays, and Cartons), Material (PET, Polypropylene, Aluminum foil, PA, PE, And Paperboard), End-Use (Food And Beverages), And Region - Global Forecast To 2028

Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible, Industrial), Packaging Format (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable), End-Use Sector (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Healthcare, Other), And Region - Global Forecast To 2028

Reusable Food Packaging Market Trends, Size & Share, By Raw Materials (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Silicone, Wood, Paper), By Type (Box & Containers, Crates & Pallets, Pouches & Tubes, Bottles & Jars, Drums & Barrels, IBC), and By End-User (Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Food, Raw Meat & Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products & Beverages, Others), Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data. Is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-pet-food-packaging-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg