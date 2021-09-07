The shallow pilings used on solar farms can offer relief to subsoil structures which might otherwise be threatened by regular plowing and, as Italy's biggest solar project has demonstrated, site surveying for PV projects can unearth hidden delights.The draft planning policy paper about renewable energy infrastructure which is being drawn up by the U.K. government has outlined another potential benefit offered by solar projects, on top of the well-documented biodiversity gains such sites can offer. The section of the renewables paper devoted to solar, which was put out for consultation yesterday, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...