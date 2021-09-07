Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: U.S. Memory Foam Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 17.69 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. memory foam market report.

The U.S. memory foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.35% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Traditional memory foam segment accounted for majority share of the market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. In terms of density, high density segment dominates the US memory foam market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 3.65 billion revenue during the forecast period. By application, bedding & furniture segment dominated the market with a share of 66.41% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during 2020-2026. South region is largest market under the US memory foam market with an expected incremental revenue of USD 2.05 billion with an absolute growth of 41.08% between 2020-2026. West region is the second largest market for US memory foam, accounts for the share of 23.54% in 2020 in terms of revenue. The residential segment dominated the market with a 79.91% market share in terms of revenue in 2020. The residential memory foam segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% between 2020 and 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, application, density, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 4 key vendors and 17 other vendors

U.S. Memory Foam Market - Segmentation

The US air-cooled memory foam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period. Air-cooled memory foam used in mattresses and fabrics enable enhanced breathability. It is majorly used in shoes and footwear, where the insole offers cushioned comfort and luxury to the user.

The US bedding & furniture memory foam market was valued at USD 8.12 billion in 2020. Innerspring mattresses are still the most popular hybrid mattresses. Full foam mattresses combining coil springs with a layer of foam on top are also commonly accessible.

in 2020. Innerspring mattresses are still the most popular hybrid mattresses. Full foam mattresses combining coil springs with a layer of foam on top are also commonly accessible. High-density memory foam has a density of more than 5 pounds per cubic foot. High-density memory foam, when used in fabric, offers high support to mattresses. It is comparatively expensive and common in the market as it offers excellent durability and support.

U.S. Memory Foam Market by Product

Traditional

Gel

Air Cooled

U.S. Memory Foam Market by Application

Bedding & Furniture

Transportation

Others

U.S. Memory Foam Market by Density

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

U.S. Memory Foam Market by End-user

Residential

Commercial

U.S. Memory Foam Market - Dynamics

Plant-based memory foam mattresses are being increasingly advocated in the US. They are made of plant extracts rather than polyurethane, a petroleum byproduct and raw material for traditional or gel-infused memory foam mattresses. The fusion of plant extracts significantly reduces issues related to odor that had hindered the growth in demand for memory foam mattresses in the past. In addition, vendors claim that plant-based memory foam mattresses enhance breathability and reduce the issue of heat retention and are 20%-25% cooler than traditional ones. Amerisleep, the sister company of AstraBeds (a leading latex mattress manufacturer) and a subsidiary of One Mall Group, the owner of AstraBeds, Amerisleep, and eSleepmaster (provider of water beds and mattresses), is the leader in offering plant-based memory foam mattresses in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Replacement of Old Mattresses

Growth in Direct Distribution

Rise in Sleep Disorder Cases

Increasing Adoption of Memory Foam in Aircraft & Transportation Industries

U.S. Memory Foam Market - Geography

The Southern US memory foam market accounted for nearly 40.81% share in 2020 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 41.09% during 2020-2026. The bedding and furniture foam market in the southern region is expected to witness an incremental growth of $1.43 billion during 2020-2026. In South region, traditional foam dominated the market and accounted for 48.56% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2020, the bedding & furniture segment dominated the application segment in this region and is expected to account for more than 65% of the market share.

U.S. Memory Foam Market by Geography

US

South



West



Midwest



Northeast

Major Vendors

Sleep Number

Foam Factory

Serta Simmons Bedding

Kingsdown

Other Prominent Vendors

Tempur Sealy International

Aerofoam Industries

Ashley Furniture Industries

Corsicana Mattress

King Koil

Mattress Firm

Leggett & Platt

Restonic

Southerland

Spring Air

Amerisleep

Therapedic International

Casper Sleep

GhostBed

Keetsa

Nest Bedding

Novaform

