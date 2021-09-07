FRV, Harmony Energy, and Tesla are building a 99 MW/198 MWh facility in Essex. The system will rely on the Megapack solution from the U.S. manufacturer.From pv magazine Spain Spanish solar project developer, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) - part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy - and British developer Harmony Energy have begun work on the largest battery energy storage project in the United Kingdom. The 99 MW/198 MWh Clay Tye facility is being constructed near the M25 in Essex and will rely on Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries. Clay Tye follows the completion of the joint 34 MW/68 ...

