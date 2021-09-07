DJ Samarkand Group plc: Result of AGM

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Result of AGM 07-Sep-2021 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 September 2021

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Result of AGM

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held at 3pm on 7 September 2021 at 15-17 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD.

All 9 resolutions put to shareholders were passed unanimously on a poll with the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 8 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 9 was passed as a special resolution.

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced, in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SMK Sequence No.: 121673 EQS News ID: 1231854 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231854&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)