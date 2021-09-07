- (PLX AI) - EDPR gets 15 year power purchase agreement for 120 MW wind project in Chile.
- • The San Andres project is estimated to start operating in 2025
EDPR gets 15 year power purchase agreement for 120 MW wind project in Chile. • The San Andres project is estimated to start operating in 2025
