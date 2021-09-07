Andersen Global establishes a foothold in Hong Kong, China through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Kwok Yih Chan (KYC), adding coverage to one of the most important markets in the region.

Founded in 1994 as a corporate and capital markets law firm under the name of Kwok Yih, it was re-launched in 2014 as KYC by lawyers with international firm backgrounds. The firm currently operates with nine Partners and more than 25 professionals and has expertise in a broad range of practice areas, including M&A, capital markets, corporate and commercial, regulatory investigations and compliance, dispute resolution, and Chinese law and investment.

"We continue to take pride in our commitment to deliver legal services of the highest quality," Co-Founding Partner of KYC, Larry Kwok, said. "Andersen Global provides best-in-class tax and legal services in a seamless fashion across the globe. We look forward to collaborating with the organization and delivering synergistic solutions on complex cross-border transactions and legal issues."

"Hong Kong is an undeniably important market in Asia, and we are fortunate to be collaborating with such an excellent firm," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. "KYC has unparalleled in-depth knowledge and vast experience serving clients in local, regional and mainland China. Our presence here is part of our overall strategy and positions us for further expansion as we focus on increasing our footprint in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 8,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 291 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

