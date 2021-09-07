DJ Transaction in own shares

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Transaction in own shares 07-Sep-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arix Bioscience plc

Transaction in own shares

LONDON, 07 September 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021.

Date of purchase 07 September 2021 Aggregate number of shares purchased 35,000 Highest price paid per share 170.04p Lowest price paid per share 170.04p Average price paid per share 170.04p

Arix intends to retain the purchased shares in treasury.

Following settlement of the above purchase, Arix will have 130,291,800 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in issue (excluding 5,317,853 ordinary shares of 0.001p each held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in Arix and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the schedule below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the buyback programme.

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Manel Mateus

+44 (0)20 8078 4357

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Platform Transaction Reference Number 07/09/2021 10:49:25 35,000 170.04 London Stock Exchange 00261173098TRLO1

